Twickenham takes on virus testing role

England's iconic Twickenham stadium has been turned into a COVID-19 drive-through testing programme.

National Health Service staff and other key workers will be able to get tested at the site via an appointment system, following the likes of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Brighton's Amex Stadium in setting up testing facilities.

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said: "The RFU is pleased to be able to support the COVID-19 drive-through testing programme at Twickenham Stadium for NHS and other key workers.

"We receive tremendous support from frontline services during match days at Twickenham and we are grateful for the opportunity to be able to support key workers during this severe national crisis with the use of our site and staff to support operationally."