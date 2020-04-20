Greenberg walks as Nine push for clubs

Less than two weeks after leaving Todd Greenberg a dead man walking, Nine boss Hugh Marks insisted on Monday the NRL had to better look after its clubs.

Marks, speaking on Ray Hadley's Monday morning show on 2GB, stated for the first time he wanted the NRL to resume in 2020.

At about the same time, ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys was spotted meeting with Greenberg in his office across town.

Greenberg had just hours left as the NRL's chief executive and on Monday afternoon it was confirmed he'd parted ways with the game by "mutual agreement".

So quick did the news break, some leadership at the NRL were only given notice shortly before the announcement was made.

But it came after days of discussions between the game and its broadcasters.

Greenberg wasn't let in on the talks with Nine.

Instead he was charged with discussions with Foxtel, an organisation that desperately needs the game to return.

In contrast, Nine has already told the stock market it stands to save $130 million if the game doesn't return this year.

And with Greenberg already under pressure to have his contract renewed this year, the broadcaster fired a missile in his direction less than a fortnight ago.

In a statement delivered on the same day the NRL discussed its return date, Nine accused the game of gross financial mismanagement.

It claimed the NRL, under Greenberg's leadership, had wasted "hundreds of millions" of dollars with a "bloated head office".

By Monday morning, Marks believed the coronavirus pandemic could help direct funds back to the clubs.

"One thing I want to see come out of this is that investment goes back into club footy," Marks told 2GB.

"It's the tribalism of rugby league that is its greatest strength.

"Investment in clubs, players and those communities I think has been underdone for some years."

"That's something I'm agitating to make sure is part of the recovery so we can see a sport that we think has a great long-term future that warrants our investment in it."

By then, it was looking even clearer Greenberg wouldn't be a part of that long-term future.

After coming to the NRL as head of football from Canterbury, Greenberg's first baby was the bunker and as chief executive he expanded the league's business.

But this wasn't entirely a case of a no-fault stand down as far as some club bosses are concerned.

While Greenberg is smooth talking and certain in the way he answers questions, there were some in the game who perceived that as arrogance.

Both clubs and players had questions over expenditure at head office, as was highlighted when the game came to a standstill last month.

The Warriors were also particularly critical of the NRL's administration and as recently as last week, coach Stephen Kearney accused it of paying lip service to the sacrifice they were willing to make.

But there was at least some support for Greenberg on Monday night with Brisbane chief executive Paul White paying tribute to his tenure.

"Todd has always maintained a drive and a passion for improving the way our game was viewed by the Australian community," White said.

"The role of CEO of the NRL is tough and at times uncompromising and no doubt takes both a professional and personal toll.

"In tough times Todd has always conducted himself with both dignity and composure when under pressure."