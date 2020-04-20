GREENBERG'S BIGGEST MOMENTS AS NRL CEO

* 2016: PARRAMATTA SALARY CAP SCANDAL

It was discovered Parramatta had systematically breached the NRL salary cap over five years and were $570,000 over the cap that season. Major breaches were uncovered, including illegal third-party payments to players. Greenberg fined the club $1 million and stripped 12 competition points accrued so far that season after nine rounds. He also deregistered five former board officials and stripped the club's 2016 Auckland Nines title.

* 2016: THE BUNKER

Before taking over as NRL CEO, Greenberg was working behind the scenes as head of football on the introduction of the state of the art refereeing technology. The 2016 launch of 'The Bunker' coincided with his appointment as chief executive and he has spent the past four years defending the system. Although there have been controversies, it has generally provided more accuracy, speed, consistency and transparency to the video refereeing process.

* 2017: STAND FOR EQUALITY

During the marriage equality debate in Australia, the NRL was one of the leading organisations setting the agenda for a 'yes' vote. Despite criticism from conservatives, the NRL booked US rapper Macklemore as entertainment for the grand final, allowing him to perform his equality anthem "Same Love".

* 2017: COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH RLPA

Arduous negotiations with the Rugby League Players' Association were lengthy and draw out, dominating headlines for the better part of the 2017 NRL season. Greenberg and RLPA chief executive Ian Prendergrast went head-to-head at the negotiating table as players fought for equal partnership in the game and a 29.5 per cent share of the revenue. It resulted in a historic $980 million deal for NRL players - the biggest in the game's history - a rise in the salary cap to $9.4 million, an injury hardship fund and a top up of the minimum wage.

* 2018: NEW ERA FOR WOMEN'S RUGBY LEAGUE

After the success of the Women's Rugby League World Cup in 2017, the NRL launched an historic inaugural women's premiership in 2018. Greenberg delivered the game-changing news for the women's game in December of 2017 with a view to provide an elite pathway for female players from grassroots all the way through to the NRLW. He also green-lit the women's stand alone State of Origin matches in 2018 to huge success.

* 2019: NO-FAULT STAND DOWN

He labelled it "the summer from hell" and he wasn't wrong. After lewd sex videos of Canterbury prop Dylan Napa leaked online, St George Illawarra star Jack de Belin was charged with rape, Manly's Dylan Walker faced domestic violence charges and Penrith were rocked by a sex scandal involving Tyrone May, Greenberg and the ARLC acted. In a monumental moment for the NRL, the "no-fault stand down" policy was introduced in March 2019 to give the game powers to automatically stand down players who were charged with offences carrying a jail sentence of 11 years or more. It also gave revolutionary powers to the NRL CEO to stand down players charged with less serious criminal offences to protect the best interests of the game.

* 2019: OFF-FIELD CHALLENGES

The weight of public opinion swung against Greenberg. The NRL boss was criticised heavily for providing a ring to Barbara Smith after husband Cameron reached 400 games while his character reference for Greg Inglis after a drink-driving charge was also questioned. Clubs also began to question his job at the top, and as Peter V'landys took charge his leadership appeared shaky.

* 2020: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The biggest challenge the game has faced proved to be the end of Greenberg's reign at NRL HQ as rugby league's foundation crumbled in a matter of weeks. The season was suspended on March 23 within hours of Greenberg addressing NRL staff to shut down headquarters, where he told staff the season could continue. It started a domino effect in which the NRL's financial model was lambasted and Greenberg was called out by broadcaster Nine for squandering millions of dollars to leave the game on its knees. The "bloated head office" costs were the final straw for Greenberg after four years in charge.