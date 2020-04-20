AAP Rugby

Wayward Australian goalkicking laid bare

Australia's lack of recent success at Super Rugby and Test level has coincided with a barren run of accuracy from their goalkickers, a new set of statistics shows.

A website devoted to measuring and analysing rugby union goalkicking across leading global competitions has painted Australians as comparatively wayward over the past five years.

The most damning figures are in Super Rugby, where no Australian player features among the top 15 in terms of percentage, according to goalkickers.co.za.

Measuring the 89 players who have attempted more than 10 shots, just five Australians are in the top-50.

The best of them is 17th-ranked utility Bryce Hegarty, who boasts 78.8 per cent accuracy across his 85 shots for Melbourne Rebels, NSW Waratahs and Queensland Reds.

Bernard Foley, Jono Lance, James Tuttle and Christian Lealiifano are the next-best Australians on an overall list topped by Hayden Parker, who slotted 90.3 per cent of his 113 shots for the Highlanders and Sunwolves.

Australians fare even worse when the website adds a weighting to its rankings, based on the difficulty of each kick taken.

Rookie Waratahs five-eighth Will Harrison is ranked 26th on that list, one spot ahead of Foley, while former Bulls marksman Jacques-Louis Potgieter was rated the premier kicker off the tee.

The statistics mirror Australia's struggles in Super Rugby, with no team having reached a final over the past five years since the Waratahs won the 2014 crown.

In the Rugby Championship, veteran Wallabies No.10 Bernard Foley has the sixth-best percentage (78.8) and is rated the 10th-best kicker under the difficulty weighting.

Just one Australian features among the leading kickers in Europe's elite Champions Cup competition since 2015.

Former Queensland Reds and Western Force playmaker Brock James has the 35th best percentage (80.8) and is ranked 51st best by the website.

