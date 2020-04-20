AAP Rugby

Ex-Titan Watkins linked to SL’s Toronto

By AAP Newswire

Kallum Watkins - AAP

Former Gold Coast Titans centre Kallum Watkins has been linked to Super League club Toronto after returning to the UK due to a family illness.

The England international was forced to cut short his NRL stint, receiving an immediate release from the Titans on the weekend after his management said his father had contracted the coronavirus.

Watkins will reportedly sign with Toronto where he will be reunited with former Leeds coach Brian McDermott, who holds the Wolfpack reins.

Watkins enjoyed a golden run under McDermott at the Rhinos, winning four Super League grand finals, two Challenge Cups, a League Leaders' Shield and a World Club Challenge.

The 29-year-old has already agreed to terms under Toronto's new wage structure according to The Mail on Sunday newspaper, after players agreed to take pay cuts due to the pandemic which has forced the Super League competition to be indefinitely shut down.

Watkins arrived at the Titans in mid-2019 but played just eight games as he tried to bounce back to his best following a knee reconstruction.

Current Leeds coach Richard Agar admitted he had been looking forward to Watkins finally finding his feet in the NRL this year.

"Kallum would have definitely benefited from a full pre-season and certainly the length of the pre-season over there," he told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I dare say the conditions would have helped him as well but sometimes circumstances arise that are just more important than rugby league."

Agar can't see Watkins returning to Leeds in the near future after his replacement centre Harry Newman shone in his absence.

