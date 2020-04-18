Where are the 2005 Wests Tigers now?

Brett Hodgson: Returned to the Tigers as an assistant coach in 2018 after a decade playing and coaching in England.

Daniel Fitzhenry: Retired in 2011. Now coach of the CRL Newcastle U23 representative team.

Paul Whatuira: Fought depression throughout his career and now works as a global motivational speaker about mental health issues.

Shane Elford: A serious knee injury forced him to retire in 2010. Now employed by Penrith as the club's welfare and education manager.

Pat Richards: Returned to the Tigers in 2014 after a nine-year spell at Wigan. Now works in a marketing role at the club.

Benji Marshall: Still going strong at the grand old age of 35 as the team's elder statesman. Returned in 2018 after spells in NZ rugby and with St George Illawarra and Brisbane.

Scott Prince: Now coaching the Queensland U20s side in addition to working in the Broncos' indigenous program in Brisbane.

Anthony Laffranchi: Left to join Gold Coast in 2006 and now working as the Titans' general football manager.

Robbie Farah: Retired last season after a stellar 18-year career which saw him play over 300 NRL games. Now runs a company that creates VIP packages to worldwide sporting events.

John Skandalis: Been connected with the joint-venture for over two decades as both player and staff member and continues to work as a corporate sales executive.

Ben Galea: Now employed as a video referee by the NRL after working in finance following a six-year stint in Super League.

Mark O'Neill: Football manager for Parramatta having filled a similar role with the Tigers until 2016.

Dene Halatau: Returned to the Tigers in 2014 after four years with Canterbury and retired in 2016. Now works for the NRL's wellbeing and education program.

Interchange:

Liam Fulton: The larrikin lock was forced to retire at 29 in 2014 following several concussions. Now runs a successful mortgage broker business.

Chris Heighington: Won a second grand final with Cronulla before retiring in 2018 aged 36. Now works as a high performance trainer and part of ABC radio's commentary team.

Bryce Gibbs: The hard-running prop retired in 2014 and now works as a mine operator in Wollongong.

Todd Payten: Assistant coach at the Warriors after filling a similar role in North Queensland's 2015 Premiership win.

Tim Sheens: The 69-year-old now coaches Super League second tier side Widnes after spells at Salford and Hull KR. Led Australia to World Cup success in 2013.