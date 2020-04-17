Renouf backs new look Broncos in 2020

Almost 30 years after helping Brisbane claim their maiden title, Steve Renouf says he likes what he sees from the current Broncos crop as they look to end the NRL club's longest premiership drought.

After the NRL proposed a May 28 return from the coronavirus shutdown, Brisbane look set to hit the ground running as one of six unbeaten teams with a 2-0 record.

Club great Renouf believed the arrival of former Melbourne halfback Brodie Croft had ensured the Broncos were finally back on track after being in the premiership wilderness since last tasting glory in 2006.

"The way they started the year they totally surprised me," Renouf told AAP.

"It was a massive turnaround. Brodie Croft has made a big difference.

"They have finally got it sorted where they want to be. It is what we have wanted to see for a few years."

But not so long ago, Renouf's opinion of his beloved club wasn't so flattering.

Still hurting from Brisbane's record 58-0 finals loss to Parramatta last season, the former strike centre admitted he tipped against Brisbane in the 2020 season opener against North Queensland.

"I don't like to harp on that game but when I played, if things weren't going right someone would step up," said Renouf, who won four titles with Brisbane.

"I remember playing for the Broncos in the 1990s. When we weren't going great Wayne (Bennett) would say to one of us at halftime 'just give me something to lift the team' and someone always did it.

"But no one did last year in that game. No one put their hand up. They virtually threw the towel in and that is unBronco-like."

Now Renouf is backing Brisbane to pick up where they left off in 2020, even if that means it puts more pressure on the current crop to end a 14 year wait for a title.

Renouf said he felt for the current Broncos who must live with the expectation of bringing back the glamour club's glory days which featured a staggering six titles in 15 seasons under Bennett.

But he believed they should embrace it, saying it came with the territory when you pulled on a Broncos jersey.

"I do feel for them and the pressure (to win premierships) they go through as a Bronco," Renouf said.

"But it is a privilege to be there.

"I was fortunate to be one of the players who helped build that legacy with six premierships.

"A lot of the guys who won those titles back then had been there from day dot. We put a lot into those titles.

"Now we want these guys to be proud of the jersey, to embrace it."