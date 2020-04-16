AAP Rugby

NZ beats Australia to rugby pay deal

By AAP Newswire

All Blacks take coronavirus-related pay cut - AAP

New Zealand has beaten Australia to the punch in their respective rugby union coronavirus-related pay cuts, with the latter still to reach an agreement with their players' union.

On Thursday New Zealand Rugby and the NZ Rugby Players Association released a joint statement revealing they had agreed half of their forecasted player payments would be immediately "frozen".

New Zealand's leading players, including All Blacks, will have their income slashed by 50 per cent for the remainder of the year if there is no rugby played in 2020.

If rugby is played before the end of the calendar year, some income will be reinstated.

The plan also applies to Super Rugby contracted players along with players contracted to the national sevens program and the Black Ferns national women's team.

Most other major Australian sports have already announced severe wage cuts, following competition suspensions forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players Association started talks on an interim pay deal just over two weeks ago.

However, they have not held official talks on many of those days and there were no discussions between the two groups on Thursday.

RA are understood to have sought a 65 per cent wage reduction over a six-month period.

RUPA is believed to be concerned about whether players would get any additional money if competition resumed before the end of that period.

Professional rugby in Australia has been suspended until May 1, with RA expected to soon announce an indefinite extension of that predicament.

"It will be interesting to look into whether we'll get an opportunity to play again (this year)," said Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn.

"We'll see where it all gets to, but it would be good to have some closure if it's not going to go on.

"A heck of a lot has been put in and now it's sort of you don't know where it's going."

