AAP Rugby

Lodge to come back with Broncos NRL return

By AAP Newswire

Matt Lodge - AAP

1 of 1

Matt Lodge could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the NRL's coronavirus hiatus with the Brisbane prop set to return from a knee injury when the game comes back.

Lodge was initially thought to be ruled out for the entire season when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in February.

But he managed to avoid surgery and now could be back training as soon as the start of next month.

It would mean the 24-year-old could end up missing just two games, given the NRL only got through the opening fortnight before being shutdown.

"He's progressing really well," coach Anthony Seibold told NRL.com.

"If he gets the all-clear from the specialist in two weeks we'd expect him to be doing some training when we get back on the training paddock in May.

"All going well, as long as there's nothing unforeseen we'd probably expect Lodgey to be there or thereabouts once we start playing again if May 28 is the day."

If Lodge does return it would prove a massive boost for the Broncos pack.

Fellow middle Joe Ofahengaue is also set to return from a two-game ban in the Broncos' first game back when the league returns.

Alex Glenn, who missed the first two rounds, is also expected to return from a hamstring injury.

But they will still be without Tevita Pangai Jnr, who remains suspended until the end of round six after a dangerous contact charge in the opening round.

Latest articles

National

Disturbed killer could go to youth jail

A disturbed killer who choked a man she met online with a sex toy cable in Melbourne should spend four years at a youth facility, a court has been told.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic unemployment to double amid virus

Victoria recorded a slight decline in the unemployment rate, but that will change dramatically because of the pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Inquiries into unpaid super delayed

As many Australians and temporary visa holders consider accessing superannuation funds, the virus pandemic will cause delays on unpaid super inquiries.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL to check for fevers before each game

NRL players’ temperatures will be checked three times on game days while strict handwashing processes will be in place when play returns during the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL not exempt from rules: QLD Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told the state’s NRL teams they will not be exempt from strict quarantine rules ahead of planned season restart.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL hiatus might help Storm: Cronk

Melbourne have won their past 16 NRL games when not playing the week before, with the Storm’s ability to start fast likely to help them after the game’s hiatus.

AAP Newswire