Non-NSW RL teams to ask for family support

By AAP Newswire

Dale Copley - AAP

Rugby League Players Association director Dale Copley says if the NRL is willing to relocate the family of Warriors players to Sydney, non NSW-based teams will ask for the same treatment.

On Wednesday night the NRL had not yet received clearance to fly players to Australia this weekend to begin preparing for the planned May 28 NRL restart.

To meet the restart deadline in six weeks, the Warriors will need to arrive in Australia in five days and self isolate for a fortnight before beginning a mini-preseason on May 4.

The indefinite stay in Sydney raises welfare concerns, and the Warriors have sought clarification from the NRL over whether players will be able to bring families with them to Australia.

Should they be granted the ability to bring their loved ones to NSW for the duration of the new competition, Copley says players from Victoria and Queensland will be asking for the same treatment.

"I think if you look at it from a fairness point of view that's certainly a question we'll have to ask," the Gold Coast winger said on Fox Sports.

"I think fundamental to all of this is the agreements that happen with the NRL and the broadcasters.

"I know money isn't the be all and end all with the players in terms of getting paid their salaries, but all of this stuff costs money and to put us all in camps in Sydney costs money.

"To fly families over, for all the out of Sydney clubs, obviously is an expense."

Retiring Brisbane star Darius Boyd has said he will not relocate to NSW indefinitely and be away from his family should the Queensland borders remain closed.

Copely said he is yet to get the collective opinions of his Gold Coast teammates.

"I think it's really difficult to comment at the moment because we're trying to make decisions where there's not a lot of information," he said.

"I've heard the comments about not wanting to relocate, but at the moment I haven't really been to the Titans to get a temperature check on the group because I don't know whether it's a relocation for three weeks, three months, six months.

"We don't know what the season looks like, there hasn't been any figures spoken about in terms of broadcasters, and that's not just for the players there's other stakeholders involved there."

The NRL will hold more meetings with broadcasters this week where it's hoped an agreement can be met so administrators can move on to organising logistics to get the competition up and running again.

