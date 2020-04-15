Storm wait on Vic’s chief health officer

Melbourne will likely require clearance from Victoria's chief health officer before being allowed to resume NRL training in the state.

The Storm are still unsure on what basis they will start preparing for the May 28 restart, with clubs expected to be able to train again in two-and-a-half weeks.

The Victorian government has not announced whether training or games will be able to take place in the state, with the AFL also yet to announce their resumption date.

Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula is expected to field a call from NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg this week to discuss the situation.

So far, the Storm have stated they don't know what the logistics will be around training, and if they will be forced to relocate into camp in NSW.

"That is a conversation the Storm and the NRL are going to need to have with the chief health officer (Professor Brett Sutton)," Pakula said on SEN Radio on Wednesday.

"It depends on ones interpretation of the current restrictions.

"If there is going to be full contact training, then I think prudence would dictate that shouldn't occur without clearance from the chief health officer."

Pakula suggested there were a number of options, including training as normal, going into a quarantine camp scenario in Melbourne or entirely relocating.

Storm chief executive Dave Donaghy has previously stated his team could move north, but is insistent players don't want to be away from families for an extended period of time.

One option could be for the team to train just across the border in Albury, allowing them to make the three-hour trip back to Melbourne if required given the state borders are open.

Other locations include the NSW central coast and in Sydney itself.

Meanwhile Pakula labelled the NRL's planned return as an "ambitious timeline", but wouldn't say if he supported the move for the game to be the first Australian code to resume.