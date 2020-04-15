AAP Rugby

Biff ban made some forwards better: Gallen

By AAP Newswire

Paul Gallen (c) and Nate Myles - AAP

1 of 1

Nate Myles may disagree but Paul Gallen says some forwards should be thanking him for throwing the infamous State of Origin punch that ensured the NRL banned the biff.

While Gallen reckons the NRL's reaction to his fisticuffs with Queensland prop Myles in their 2013 Origin clash had been "over the top", the ex-NSW captain believes it has since made some forwards better players.

Gallen's one-sided clash with Myles lasted barely 30 seconds but its impact is still being felt.

The NRL launched a crackdown on fighting in the aftermath, much to the old-school Gallen's initial disappointment.

"What came out of it was a little bit surprising, I thought it was a little bit over the top," Gallen told Wide World of Sports.

"I used to watch State of Origin as a kid and see the first fight, there was always dust-ups in Origin.

"I think that was just the straw that broke the camel's back. Sure enough, the fighting in rugby league was cancelled after that."

But Gallen believed the NRL's hard-line stance had made some forwards better players, letting them run the ball without fear of reprisals.

"I think it has helped some forwards," he said.

"I think some forwards in the game who may not have liked that side of the game or may not have been willing to do anything when it came to that side of the game, I think it's made some of them better players because of that, I really do.

"There's no risk of someone slapping them or punching them in the head or having a real go at them on the field.

"That part of the game's gone, so it has made some players better."

Still, Gallen was unsure whether banning the biff had made the game better.

"It's a real fine line. Has it ruined the game? Has it taken something away from the game? I don't know," he said.

"If it's better for the game as a whole, as far as getting kids to play the game ... then I'm fine with it (ban)."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Holyfield set for Group 1 Champagne Stakes

Holyfield is among a host of stakes-winning two-year-olds from the Ciaron Maher Racing stable and will try to become a Group One winner in the Champagne Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

No luck for Cumani with Showdown barriers

Matt Cumani will saddle two runners in the $855,000 The Showdown at Caulfield, Khoekhoe and Coup De Tonnerre who filled the quinella at Echuca recently.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL to fulfil obligations to Nine Network

The Nine Network has accused the NRL of mismanagement as the league plans to resume its coronavirus-disrupted season next month.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL to check for fevers before each game

NRL players’ temperatures will be checked three times on game days while strict handwashing processes will be in place when play returns during the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL not exempt from rules: QLD Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told the state’s NRL teams they will not be exempt from strict quarantine rules ahead of planned season restart.

AAP Newswire