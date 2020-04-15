Warriors unsure of flights to Aust for NRL

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted a travel exemption to fly to Australia and begin preparing for the planned May 28 NRL restart this weekend.

Just five days out from their planned trip across the Tasman, the club are are yet to be told if the Australian government will allow them into the country.

Australia's borders are officially closed during the coronavirus pandemic, with only citizens, residents and immediate family members allowed to travel to the country.

According to a government website, "New Zealand citizens and permanent residents not living in Australia can only transit through Australia to return to New Zealand".

New Zealand's government has also implemented a "do-not-travel" warning during their country-wide lockdown.

The Warriors are under the impression they'll need to depart this Sunday if they're to spend two weeks in quarantine before the planned resumption of training on May 4.

The NRL is speaking with the government to secure an exemption, while rival coaches have agreed not to begin training until the Warriors are out of quarantine.

The uncertainty came as chief executive Cameron George and the NRL committed to doing everything they could together to ensure the Warriors would be part of the competition.

George spoke with both ARLC chairman Peter V'landys and NRL boss Todd Greenberg on Wednesday afternoon on the competition's structure and whether families could join players.

The Warriors also had queries around medical support and if they'd receive dispensation for additional players.

"I raised a number of matters with the NRL on behalf of the players late last week and we have made progress today," George said.

"The key for us is to be in possession of all the information we need so our players, football staff and their families have a full understanding of what we're facing."

"There is still much detail to be worked through over the coming days but I'm encouraged with where we are now."

More answers are expected from the NRL over coming days, with chairman Peter V'landys labelling the Warriors' situation a high priority.

A crunch meeting between the Nine Network, Foxtel and NRL management is set for Thursday, where preferred competition structures will be discussed.

The Apollo Project committee is then scheduled to meet on Friday, when confirmation about the shape of the reworked 2020 season could be confirmed.

"We want the Warriors to be part of the 2020 season and we are doing everything we can to not only make that happen but provide the support they need at a family level," V'landys said.

"It's important to understand that our aim to restart the competition on May 28 is still six weeks away. We're not proposing to start the competition next week.

"Accordingly we have ample time to analyse the data and ensure the infection rate is at such a low level there is minimal risk to our players or the community.

"It also gives us time to make all the necessary arrangements for the Warriors."

Meanwhile Warriors coach Stephen Kearney told AAP on Wednesday he couldn't guarantee every player would return to Australia with the team.

Speaking before George's meeting with the NRL, he also accused the league of paying lip service to the "extreme sacrifice" the Warriors were making.

"That's the most disappointing part about this whole process given the logistical issues that we have," Kearney said.

"It's frustrating. They made the announcement nearly a week ago but we're in no better position.

"It's an extreme sacrifice to potentially be away from your family for five months and yet we've had minimal communication about what all of that could look like."