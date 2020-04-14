AAP Rugby

No special arrangements for NRL: Morrison

By AAP Newswire

Prime minister Scott Morrison - AAP

1 of 1

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys will give the Australian government time to analyse coronavirus infection rates before turning up the heat on decision makers to help kickstart the NRL season next month.

On Tuesday V'landys responded to comments from Prime Minister Scott Morrison who says the NRL won't be given any "special arrangements" to aid their ambitious plan to recommence the season in May.

"This is the thing that everybody's jumping at us, it's not happening tomorrow. It's happening in seven weeks' time," V'landys told AAP.

"The reason we haven't discussed it with some of the governments is we want to give them two weeks to look at the infection rates.

"And if the infection rates continue to decrease, it'd probably be a different position in two weeks than what it is now."

V'landy's comments follow Morrison welcoming the NRL's efforts to restart the season after the coronavirus-related shutdown, but he warned against doing so hastily.

"I like the ambition. I like they are trying to get the show back on the road in some way," Morrison said on the Nine Network on Tuesday.

"It will be subject to health advice and there will be no special arrangements."

Morrison's comments cast serious doubt over the likelihood of the Warriors being granted an exemption to enter Australia.

They need to fly into the country by next Thursday if NRL clubs are to fit in three weeks of training before a possible May 28 resumption.

However, V'landys confirmed NRL management was in talks with the Warriors on Tuesday as the league looks to navigate tricky guidelines on international travel.

The NRL recently made public a letter from NSW police commissioner Mick Fuller which outlined the game's ability to restart should it clear health hurdles.

Morrison said that health advice has to be paramount.

"I have no doubt the NRL and the other codes understand that and they will comply with that," Morrison said.

"But I welcome the fact that people are thinking ahead and working out ways they can get things back on stronger footing."

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has maintained sporting bodies looking to restart competitions needed approval from health authorities, not the state government.

"We've made a list of what cannot happen in NSW, but everything else is subject to health rules," she said.

"If you can respect the health rules and make sure players and their families are safe, it's up to you to demonstrate that."

NSW chief medical officer Kerry Chant, who met with the NRL last month, said it was incumbent on the league to produce a plan with the appropriate controls to address health and safety responsibilities.

"As we know, people can be contagious prior to onset of symptoms - just because someone is well today doesn't mean they weren't potentially infectious," she said.

"So it does require a complex risk management plan."

Meanwhile, the NRL held "constructive and co-operative" negotiations with broadcasters on Tuesday to discuss a modified competition and the extension of television deals should the season restart in 2020.

Latest articles

Opinion

Don’t break the shackles, stay home

It is two weeks into April and Greater Shepparton has recorded only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that time. According to the federal Department of Health, the number of new cases across the country is decreasing on most days. Although it is...

James Bennett
Opinion

I was educated at home - and I turned out okay

I have a secret. A dark secret that, for some, conjures up stereotypes of socks-and-sandals, violin lessons and disturbingly long hair. That’s right, I was home-schooled. From Prep to Year 12, to be precise. Twelve long years where I didn’t once...

Charmayne Allison
Opinion

A good book is a gift you can open again and again

It’s a memoir by American essayist and critic Vivian Gornick called Unfinished Business: Notes of a Chronic Re-Reader

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL to fulfil obligations to Nine Network

The Nine Network has accused the NRL of mismanagement as the league plans to resume its coronavirus-disrupted season next month.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL to check for fevers before each game

NRL players’ temperatures will be checked three times on game days while strict handwashing processes will be in place when play returns during the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL not exempt from rules: QLD Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told the state’s NRL teams they will not be exempt from strict quarantine rules ahead of planned season restart.

AAP Newswire