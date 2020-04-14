AAP Rugby

Titans rule out signing Quade Cooper

By AAP Newswire

Quade Cooper - AAP

1 of 1

Despite initial interest from Mal Meninga, Gold Coast Titans have ruled out signing ex-Wallabies five-eighth Quade Cooper on a short term NRL deal.

The Titans and Canterbury were believed to be interested in speaking with Cooper after the former Queensland Reds playmaker confirmed an interest in a code switch.

Cooper is not due to play for his Japanese rugby outfit Kintetsu Liners until January and is considering asking permission to seek a short term NRL deal before the June 30 deadline.

But the Titans on Tuesday distanced themselves from Cooper speculation.

"Quade is a gifted individual but the short term nature of his availability does not fit with our plans for the development of our squad," a Titans spokesman told AAP.

It was an abrupt about-face after Titans head of performance and culture Meninga talked up the chance of Cooper heading to the tourist strip.

"We'd discuss it, for sure, and see what we think," Meninga told the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday.

"We'll probably have to wait and see what sort of money we have to spend in the salary cap as well, but we'll talk about it."

Back in Brisbane since January, Cooper has made his presence felt after going viral on social media with his audacious passes while training with Broncos forward Tevita Pangai.

Latest articles

Opinion

Don’t break the shackles, stay home

It is two weeks into April and Greater Shepparton has recorded only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in that time. According to the federal Department of Health, the number of new cases across the country is decreasing on most days. Although it is...

James Bennett
Opinion

I was educated at home - and I turned out okay

I have a secret. A dark secret that, for some, conjures up stereotypes of socks-and-sandals, violin lessons and disturbingly long hair. That’s right, I was home-schooled. From Prep to Year 12, to be precise. Twelve long years where I didn’t once...

Charmayne Allison
Opinion

A good book is a gift you can open again and again

It’s a memoir by American essayist and critic Vivian Gornick called Unfinished Business: Notes of a Chronic Re-Reader

Sandy Lloyd

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL to fulfil obligations to Nine Network

The Nine Network has accused the NRL of mismanagement as the league plans to resume its coronavirus-disrupted season next month.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL to check for fevers before each game

NRL players’ temperatures will be checked three times on game days while strict handwashing processes will be in place when play returns during the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL not exempt from rules: QLD Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has told the state’s NRL teams they will not be exempt from strict quarantine rules ahead of planned season restart.

AAP Newswire