All NRL teams can stay in NSW: Police

NSW Police commissioner Mick Fuller is supportive of interstate NRL teams being based in the state as he continues to back the game to restart late next month.

Fuller insisted on Monday that the NRL was just like other businesses attempting to stay open, provided it met the health requirements outlined to the game in a letter last week.

He also said he would work with the health department to allow teams to travel to the state to train and play, with as many as six sides set to do so from across state borders and New Zealand.

Teams would begin training from early next month, before the planned resumption of the competition on May 28.

"I would certainly be happy to work with health in terms of teams coming here and undertaking reasonable isolation," Fuller said.

"This has all been about protecting the people of NSW. Health is number one and it will remain that.

"Social distancing and hygiene, the Premier has said will go on for not months, but years.

"But when restrictions change businesses need to be ready to move. There's no point in waiting.

"You need to think about hygiene and social distancing now for the coming months."

Fuller's letter to the NRL last Wednesday gave the game confidence it could resume, based on a public health order that did not prohibit racing and sport from continuing.

The letter detailed that the game had to be played behind closed doors, and in venues big enough to allow for social distancing.

"What I sent was NSW-based advice, based on information from our lawyers. It wasn't a legal thing given by myself," Fuller said.

"The reality is they will have to overcome some work health and safety guidelines.

"From my perspective we are concerned about employment as well in the state of NSW.

"And we have worked closely with Bunnings, Coles and Woolworths so they can operate. I think it's important we do that.

"If they can play and it meets the health criteria then I wish them well and I'm sure there will be plenty of other codes that will watch them closely."