NRL 2020 winner will have asterisk: Johns

Andrew Johns says the 2020 NRL champions will always have an asterisk next to their name - just like his 1997 premiership-winning Newcastle team.

The rugby league Immortal has drawn parallels with the coronavirus hit season and the Knights' famous ARL title triumph, saying both will have a question mark over them.

With the NRL working towards a May 28 return, Johns liked the idea of a reduced 15 round regular season before finals are played to determine the 2020 champion.

But he questioned how history would view the pandemic-interrupted season.

"I think it's a fair indication (of genuine premiers). Two rounds (already played) then 13 rounds, everyone plays each other once," he told Wide World of Sports.

"The cream will always get to the top. And then the semi-final series, we're going to see the best of the best.

"Unfortunately, there will always be that asterisk against the team that wins the competition."

Johns predicted this year's title winners would have to live with the same feeling he endured after Newcastle's fairytale premiership 23 years ago.

Knights flyer Darren Albert's last-gasp try that sealed a comeback win over Manly in the 1997 ARL grand final is part of rugby league folklore.

But Johns revealed he would always wonder what might have been despite his heroics to create Albert's match winner.

In 1997 the game in Australia was ripped in two with Newcastle emerging triumphant in the 12-team ARL competition and Brisbane dominating the 10-strong rebel Super League.

"I know back when we were playing some rep footy after '97, a lot of people would say, 'ah yeah, it's only half a comp. You didn't beat the Broncos'," Johns said.

"Which, they're right.

"I don't know whether we would have beat the Broncos in that era. They were red-hot, 22 internationals at a club.

"So there's always that thing (but) over time I've heard it less."

