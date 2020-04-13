Titans ready to make sacrifices for NRL

Gold Coast CEO Steve Mitchell says the Titans are prepared to make sacrifices in order to help the NRL re-start next month, even if that means setting up camp in Sydney.

The NRL appeared to face a major hurdle before its planned re-start of the season on May 28 after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state's three clubs would not be permitted to travel back and forth to Sydney to play games under current quarantine restrictions.

Palaszczuk said the Titans, Brisbane and North Queensland would be subject to 14-days' quarantine every time they return to the state, meaning the only way they could play in the NRL would be to remain south of the border.

The Queensland premier doubled down on Monday, saying there was no health advice that suggested any sporting code could resume.

But Mitchell was unfazed, saying NRL clubs should be prepared to face adversity for the season to resume and did not baulk at the prospect of Queensland teams relocating to Sydney in the short term.

Asked if it was fair for clubs to base themselves in Sydney to avoid quarantine laws, Mitchell told ABC Radio: "I don't know if fair's the term.

"We want to get the competition, for the greater good for the code, up and going again, not at the detriment of health and their community's greater general wellbeing, that's first and fundamentally paramount.

"But we have to make sacrifices in order to get the competition going.

"If that means we need to go through some adversity and some different obstacles that we need to work through so be it.

"We can't change the circumstance as it currently stands, so if we need to work through it and make some sacrifices to make it work, so be it."

Premier Palaszczuk did not soften her stance on Monday.

"I would love to see the footy back. I would love it just like anyone else," she said.

"But we have to have the clear health advice, and there is no clear health advice at the moment that is telling me the NRL can start and no other sport can."

Titans executive chairman Dennis Watt backed the Queensland premier's quarantine laws stance but said coronavirus restrictions may yet change before the proposed May 28 re-commencement.

"When (ARLC chairman) Peter V'landys and the NRL chose May 28 for the resumption of the competition, we were well aware we were working in a very fluid environment, giving ourselves seven weeks to negotiate all the necessary approvals, engage with players, broadcasters, biosecurity experts et cetera," Watt told AAP.

"Health and wellbeing of players and community comes first but we are confident that given how quickly things are changing that the path to a resumption will soon become much clearer.

"(But) it is important the public continues to honour restrictions in place."