AAP Rugby

Players to seek new pay deal with NRL

By AAP Newswire

RLPA boss Clint Newton - AAP

1 of 1

The Rugby League Players Association will seek a new pay deal with the NRL following their intention to resume the competition in late May.

The players union last week agreed to a 71 per cent pay cut with league office based on the entire season being wiped out by the coronavirus.

The deal included a minimum 29.5 per cent share of additional revenue, however now RLPA boss Clint Newton wants to head back to the negotiating table.

"We were still optimistic about getting the matches on," Newton said on Friday.

"Now it becomes about, well if we're working towards (May 28), then you obviously have to take into consideration all the revenue we're able to generate.

"There'll be a new discussion about the distribution percentages and the operational costs of putting the games on."

Earlier on Friday, ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys declared all talks with the RLPA had already been finalised.

"The (collective bargaining agreement) always says that they get 29 per cent and we will honour that," he said.

Any new deal will likely hinge on the league's talks with broadcasters on what value a restructured competition holds once its up and running again.

Newton hopes the union will be involved in what could be potentially explosive discussions with The Nine Network and Fox Sports.

"So we certainly would like to think that we're going to be a part of those discussions," Newton said.

"Whether that means being in the room, that's something we could work through."

Without details on how many games will be played, Newton concedes it is difficult to assess this year's broadcast revenue and how much it'll cost to run them.

Border restrictions could force Brisbane, North Queensland, Gold Coast and the Warriors to be isolated in Sydney, adding further expenditure.

"Then you've got to try and forecast how long will that be required," Newton said.

"And then if those border restrictions are lifted and we go back to chartered flights, then that's a different operational expenditure model."

Newton also admits more games doesn't necessarily mean more money, with Nine possibly wanting to negotiate for a cheaper deal.

The lack of a crowd could diminish the value of the television product, while a November finish will clash with cricket's Twenty20 World Cup.

"Obviously the more matches, the more expense is going to be required, then it actually may not be better to play more matches," Newton said.

With teams expecting to be back training in early May, the NRL is likely to be under pressure to quickly sign off on deals with the broadcasters and the RLPA.

"A lot of it's going to depend on how it goes with the broadcasters before we know what numbers we're dealing with, and then it's about the distribution of those numbers," Newton said.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Spoiler alert: Daniher a true inspiration to us all

4.5/5 stars Inspirational, engaging and insightful, Neale Daniher’s autobiography When All Is Said & Done (co-written with journalist Warwick Green) has all the features of a good biography and more. One thing I enjoy about biographies is...

Shepparton News
Entertainment

Land of Plenty to be held in Shepparton this year

Land of Plenty will be returning to Shepparton this October for its second year, promising a memorable event for music lovers across the region. The all-ages major music festival has been scheduled for Saturday, October 31 at the Shepparton...

Madi Chwasta
Entertainment

Local country music sensation releases new album

Shepparton’s chart-topping country music sensation Steve O’Connor has released a new album. The album, called Memories, is a collection of his finest country music covers. Mr O’Connor said the best of album reflected the years of...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Good progress in pay talks: Rugby Aust

Rugby Australia says it has had positive and robust talks with the Rugby Union Players’ Association and made good progress in negotiating a pay deal.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL to fulfil obligations to Nine Network

The Nine Network has accused the NRL of mismanagement as the league plans to resume its coronavirus-disrupted season next month.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Folau payout at risk if RA folds: report

Israel Folau’s big settlement from Rugby Australia will reportedly take a huge hit if the struggling governing body goes under.

AAP Newswire