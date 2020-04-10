AAP Rugby

NRL failed to consult NSW health minister

By AAP Newswire

NSW health minister Brad Hazzard - AAP

1 of 1

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has revealed the NRL failed to consult him about its intention to resume its season next month.

Hazzard said he hadn't even spoken with league officials since before they were forced to suspend its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The NRL came to see me about a month, or five weeks, ago. There have been no further discussions," Hazzard said on Friday.

"The only meeting I've had that I can tell you about is around about a month ago, with Todd Greenberg and Peter V'Landys to talk about the issue.

"But that was before they actually made a decision to shut the game down. So, I haven't had any discussions with them at this stage," he said.

The ARL Commission announced on Thursday that it is planning to restart the NRL season on May 28, with teams expected to reunite for training earlier in the month.

Asked whether the government had given the NRL the green light to recommence its season, Hazzard said: "I haven't, but I can't comment."

Pressed on whether he agreed with the league's decision to resume, he said he is open to having the discussion.

"If the NRL want to go ahead, (I'm) happy to have the chat and make sure, with medical advice, as to whether or not it's appropriate," Hazzard said.

Hazzard did admit, however, that there are wellbeing benefits to having sport safely return for people during the health crisis.

"There's a balance to be struck here," he said.

"Whether it's the right balance, I'm happy to talk to the NRL, because as health minister, I also know that we need to have a sense of balance about our life, a sense of mental health and I know a lot of people enjoy seeing sport.

"So we can have that conversation with them.

"I'm not giving any indication one way or the other."

Latest articles

Entertainment

Trump will ‘look’ at Tiger King pardon

US President Donald Trump has been asked if he would consider pardoning Tiger King star Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year sentence.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Study says fast-fashion practices must end

Academics from around the world, including Australia, say the fast-fashion industry must adapt to new practices, while consumers must be prepared to pay more.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

UK Bond girl Honor Blackman dies aged 94

Actress Honor Blackman has died, aged 94, according to an announcement from her family.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Good progress in pay talks: Rugby Aust

Rugby Australia says it has had positive and robust talks with the Rugby Union Players’ Association and made good progress in negotiating a pay deal.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Wallaby irked as virus pay cut talks lag

Melbourne Rebels captain Dane Haylett-Petty is growing tired of the protracted coronavirus-related pay cut talks between Rugby Australian and its players.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL to fulfil obligations to Nine Network

The Nine Network has accused the NRL of mismanagement as the league plans to resume its coronavirus-disrupted season next month.

AAP Newswire