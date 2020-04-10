AAP Rugby

NRL re-start provides “real hope”: Broncos

By AAP Newswire

Paul White - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane CEO Paul White has applauded the NRL's decision to resume the competition next month, saying it provides "real hope" during the coronavirus pandemic.

White admitted it would be tough for clubs to get back on the field by the proposed date of May 28 due to strict health guidelines and restrictions.

But he was confident it would happen no matter what format was adopted.

The league is yet to decide what the remainder of the season looks like despite Thursday's announcement.

They are discussing a number of scenarios including a shortened 15-round regular season and proceeding with the original 25-game plan.

"Having May 28 as a target for a re-start to the competition provides real hope for everyone at the club and throughout the wider rugby league community," White said in a statement.

"There is still a lot of work to be done across all levels of the game to see us get back on the field by the end of next month, and player and community safety must remain as an absolute priority during that process.

"We are confident that all those involved - the NRL, clubs, broadcasters, government - can work together to make it happen."

White said last month Brisbane were in a better position than most clubs to deal with the pandemic after launching contingency plans back in February.

They had even prepared for a lock down, quarantining their former training base at Cyril Connell Centre (CCC) located across the road from the club's new headquarters Clive Berghofer Centre in early March.

The CCC is equipped with bunk beds to house their entire 30-man squad plus staff.

White did not specify on Friday what measures the Broncos would take to prepare for the re-start but he said they would ensure the players - and public - were safe.

"Being able to play at Suncorp Stadium and train at the Clive Berghofer Centre in tightly controlled and monitored conditions will ensure our players and staff have the safest possible environment to prepare and play rugby league," he said.

"Player and community health remain the priority throughout all of this - that is a given - and we look forward to putting measures in place to ensure their continued safety."

Latest articles

News

Further hospital restrictions

Murrumbidgee Local Health District has further tightened restrictions around visiting hours at its hospitals and Multi Purpose Services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. From Wednesday, people will be asked not to visit aged care residents in...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
Property of the Week

A stunning refurbishment in a prized location

At a glance Agent: Elders Real Estate. Address: 418 George St, Deniliquin. Price: $680,000 The details: three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two car spaces. Originally constructed by the Late Les Bode owner of the Deniliquin Brickworks and a locally...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Working on new displays

The Deniliquin Historical Society is adding two 1910 stationary steam engines to its popular railway collection. President Lindsay Renwick said they hope to have both engines ready when the museum re-opens after Coronavirus restrictions are lifted...

Olivia Duffey

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Good progress in pay talks: Rugby Aust

Rugby Australia says it has had positive and robust talks with the Rugby Union Players’ Association and made good progress in negotiating a pay deal.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Wallaby irked as virus pay cut talks lag

Melbourne Rebels captain Dane Haylett-Petty is growing tired of the protracted coronavirus-related pay cut talks between Rugby Australian and its players.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL to fulfil obligations to Nine Network

The Nine Network has accused the NRL of mismanagement as the league plans to resume its coronavirus-disrupted season next month.

AAP Newswire