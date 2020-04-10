Warriors eye family presence for NRL vigil

The Warriors will investigate having families join staff and players for the length of their looming NRL vigil.

However, like most things for the Kiwi club at the moment, they don't know if such a plan is viable as they brace for up to half a year on Australian soil if a restructured competition runs its full course.

Chief executive Cameron George expects to learn more about what lies in wait for the Warriors when he talks with NRL bosses on Friday, following the announcement of a planned competition restart on May 28.

Compensation for the lost home games and other costs are still to be finalised but George said the first priority was the welfare of his players.

Earlier this week, he said an NRL resumption in July would suit them given they'd only just come through 14 days of self-isolation in Auckland following their aborted stay in Kingscliff to try to prolong the competition.

Now they may be forced to cross the Tasman this month, allowing time to cater for another mandatory fortnight's quarantine, followed by a training period through May.

George said the NRL are investing ways to expedite the arrival process given the extraordinary circumstances.

It would mean the Warriors don't need to leave Auckland earlier than they have to and players could have partners or even families alongside if they wished.

"They're very real options that will be on the table in any given competition that can resume," George said.

"It will rest upon what exemption or assistance we can get to get through borders and then what flows on from that, what policies we have to adopt when we get into Australia.

"We are community leaders and we don't expect any sort of special treatment but I'll leave that to the NRL and we'll work through that."

George should learn on Friday if he has full buy-in from his players.

He got a sense they would agree en masse to the marathon stay but was expecting to face a myriad questions in a meeting with senior players Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Blake Green, Adam Blair and Tohu Harris.

George envisaged no problems being granted New Zealand government clearance for the squad to depart the country.

It's the complexity of ever-changing border stipulations in Australia that will present issues.

"I think we're able to get out of the country. Finding a flight might be our biggest challenge," he said.

"It's more so where you go to and who lets you in and that's where I think major discussions are happening on the Australian side of the Tasman."