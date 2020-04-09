AAP Rugby

Rugby pay agreement before next week

Rugby Australia pay talks continue

Rugby Australia remains confident an agreement over player pay cuts will be hammered out before next week.

No resolution was reached before the start of Easter, as planned discussions with the Rugby Union Players' Association (RUPA) on Thursday were postponed, after a RA director fell ill.

Both sides are looking to advance the situation and will resume talks on Saturday morning.

RA are believed to have asked the players to take a 65 per cent pay cut until the end of September.

RUPA are still working their way through information-sharing and clarity on RA's cash-flows, after last weekend receiving the details they had been asking for.

Players at three of the four Australian Super Rugby franchises are believed to be due payment shortly after the Easter break.

RA chief Raelene Castle has taken a 50 per cent pay cut and her executives, 30 per cent.

The cash-strapped governing body last week stood down 75 per cent of their non-player workforce, after announcing a $9.4 million loss.

