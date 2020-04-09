IRL to decide Folau’s international fate

Israel Folau's possible selection for Tonga will be on the agenda when the International Rugby League board meets on Thursday night.

Folau's chances of returning to the international arena gained momentum after revelations coach Kristian Woolf reached out to the controversial code-hopper.

The IRL board will gather on Thursday to formally throw its support behind the NRL's expected announcement that it is set to resume its competition.

However IRL deput chair Troy Grant said another "issue" will be discussed.

"It's a real situation the IRL need to answer," Grant said on Fox League Live regarding Folau's pending return for Tonga.

"That's an issue that we'll be discussing at (Thursday) night's board meeting. We've sought the appropriate advice.

"Obviously he's playing in the super league with Catalans and there was some issues in relation to that.

"We're going through a due process and due diligence before we would make a decision on that. That would only occur after full board consideration."

Grant, the former NSW Deputy Premier, is also part of an innovative committee put together to help orchestrate the resumption of the NRL season.

A 15-round regular season, two of which have already been completed, is widely tipped to be given the green light by the ARL Commission.

That would result in a traditional mid-season State of Origin series and a finals campaign in September, which would culminate in a grand final in October.

It could leave the door open for a possible international window, however a mooted Kangaroos tour to Europe would be unlikely to go ahead.

"I would foresee given the international situation, that there would be some difficulty getting players from the UK here or us over there," Grant said.

"But I think there's enough of a pool of players here to absolutely look at some international fixtures as part of the deliberations (on Thursday)."