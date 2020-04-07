AAP Rugby

Gallen wrangled Sharks at NSW Origin camps

By AAP Newswire

Paul Gallen of NSW - AAP

1 of 1

After twice missing a chance to win a title with Manly, Paul Gallen admits he used NSW State of Origin camps to recruit players for Cronulla in a desperate bid to break his NRL premiership duck.

Gallen's affection for the Sharks can not be questioned after he remained a one-club man throughout his 348-game NRL career before retiring last year.

But the former Cronulla skipper says there were times he rued his loyalty, not least when he knocked back Sea Eagles deals in 2007 and again in 2010 - and on both occasions watched them win the competition the following season.

Gallen's frustration prompted him to hatch a cunning plan with Sharks coach Shane Flanagan.

"Once that 2011 premiership was won by Manly, I said to Flanno 'mate, I'm not retiring until I win a comp'," Gallen told Wide World of Sports.

"(So) I'd go into Origin camps and I'd talk to everyone.

"Whenever there was a player off contract (in NSW camp), I'd ring Flanno (and say) 'Flanno, you want me to ring him?'.

"And he'd say, 'Yeah, mate, let's do it'.

"We worked really well together like that, me and Flanno, and we did get guys."

Gallen's two prized recruits were Wade Graham and Luke Lewis, both lured from Penrith.

After getting into Graham's ear in Blues camp, Gallen still had to make a last-ditch pitch on the phone to stop him heading to North Queensland in 2011.

"Wade Graham was going to go to the Cowboys and a phone call from me got him over the line," Gallen said.

Lewis followed Graham to Cronulla two years later - much to Gallen's initial surprise.

"Lewie rang me one day and said, 'Gal, I'm coming to play at Cronulla with ya'," Gallen said.

"I'm like, 'mate, you're on a million dollars a year at Penrith, you're their best player, what's going on?'.

"He goes, 'nah, I've had enough, I'm leaving'. Sure enough, Flanno rings me two days later (and says) 'mate, this is a chance of happening' and we get Luke Lewis."

History shows Gallen, Graham and Lewis went on to star in the 2016 premiership win that broke Cronulla's 49-year title drought, with the latter receiving the Clive Churchill Medal.

Latest articles

News

Local CFA crews implement strategies to combat COVID-19

Local Country Fire Authority brigades have implemented a range of strategies to protect the health and safety of members when out in the community due to COVID-19. But District 22 duty officer Pete Dedman urged people to take extra precautions to...

Liz Mellino
News

Anglers angry with ‘ridiculous’ fishing ban

Shepparton fishing business owner Steve Threlfall has called the Victorian Government ban on fishing “ridiculous”. In an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19, all recreational fishing has been banned across the state until further notice. Mr...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton father recreates deb ball for twin daughters

Deb balls may be cancelled, but that didn’t stop a Shepparton father from dressing up and sharing a precious dance with his twin daughters recently. Local dad Jason Coonerty recreated a deb ball for his daughters Ada and Livy on Sunday, March 29 in...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Good progress in pay talks: Rugby Aust

Rugby Australia says it has had positive and robust talks with the Rugby Union Players’ Association and made good progress in negotiating a pay deal.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Waratahs awarded Super W crown

The Super W rugby finals series have been scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic with unbeaten minor premiers NSW declared champions.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Folau payout at risk if RA folds: report

Israel Folau’s big settlement from Rugby Australia will reportedly take a huge hit if the struggling governing body goes under.

AAP Newswire