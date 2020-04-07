AAP Rugby

NZ PM Ardern reprimands Crusaders players

By AAP Newswire

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is the latest New Zealander rankled by the Crusaders rugby players who flouted the country's coronavirus lockdown rules.

All Blacks star Richie Mo'unga has issued an apology after he was one of five players filmed associating and passing a ball at a Christchurch park on Monday.

It was a clear breach of New Zealand's strict isolation measures, under which households must stay within their 'bubble' and observe social distancing from others.

The players have come under fire on social media and received a ticking-off from officials at the Crusaders and New Zealand Rugby.

Ardern had little sympathy when asked about the players' actions at her daily press briefing on Tuesday.

"It flies directly in the face of the advice we are giving," she said.

"I would just say to people in positions like that, we are relying on everyone to role-model the behaviour we need right now. We are all in this together.

"I'm really asking for leaders in our sporting codes to join us in this, because we can't do it alone. No-one can be exempt."

Mo'unga, the decorated Crusaders playmaker and first-choice All Blacks No.10 at last year's World Cup, expressed his regret in an Instagram video post, although he stressed the players' meet-up had not been an organised session.

"It was by coincidence that I rocked up and they were there training ... my local park is their local park and our training schedules are the same," he said.

"The ball had been kicked over and instinctively I went and picked it up and kicked it back to them - that was the only interaction I had with them apart from talking to them."

The other players reportedly involved were forwards Sione Havili, Isi Tu'ungafasi, George Bower and Andrew Makalio.

Mo'unga conceded he was the third 'bubble' at the park and that the two other bubbles were passing a ball between them, which is recognised as a means of transmitting the virus.

"It doesn't excuse the fact that I can be better, be a better role model ... and I am sorry for that," he said.

