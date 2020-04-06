AAP Rugby

Crusaders sorry for NZ lockdown breach

By AAP Newswire

Richie Mo'unga - AAP

The Super Rugby champion Crusaders have been forced to apologise after several members of their squad were spied flouting New Zealand's isolation rules.

All Blacks five-eighth Richie Mo'unga was the only player identified among a group passing and kicking a ball to each other at a Christchurch park on Monday.

Photographs of the players emerged on social media and the Crusaders confirmed they had breached their own rules around individual training during the coronavirus lockdown.

Under the country's strict controls, households have to stay within their own "bubble" and maintain social distancing from others.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said he had reprimanded the players involved, who reside in three different bubbles.

"They shouldn't have been at the same location," Mansbridge told Newshub.

"It wasn't planned and they should know better. I have spoken to those involved, and will reinforce that again tonight."

