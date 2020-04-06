AAP Rugby

Warriors silent on possible NRL omission

By AAP Newswire

The Warriors want to hear more from the NRL before reacting to Todd Greenberg's first concession that the competition could proceed without them.

NRL chief executive Greenberg said every effort will be made to include the Kiwi club in a full 16-team competition whenever and wherever it resumes this year, if at all.

However, he admitted for the first time that stringent travel restrictions on both sides of the Tasman to counter the spread of coronavirus may halt the Warriors' involvement.

A 15-team competition without the Warriors would be a kick in the guts for Stephen Kearney's men after they were locked down in Kingscliff for 10 days last month in a bid to keep the competition afloat.

Warriors players and staff are still undergoing 14-day stints of self-isolation after their return to New Zealand.

Chief executive Cameron George wouldn't be drawn on Greenberg's comments, issuing a short statement to AAP.

"Nothing to add at this stage! Just awaiting more information from the NRL," the statement read.

Greenberg said the NRL will seek an exemption from both the Australian and New Zealand governments which would allow the Warriors to catch a one-way trans-Tasman flight and play out the season.

"We could play without them but we don't want to," Greenberg told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"We'll be doing everything possible to ensure the season is played in its full capacity with all teams, and that includes the Warriors.

"That's for two reasons. One, we want the competition to be pure. But two, to genuinely reflect the sacrifices they made earlier in the year."

An NRL innovations committee has been tasked with assessing solutions for the competition's resumption.

One reported consideration is basing teams together in isolated conference "bubbles".

New Zealand's lockdown measures are scheduled to finish on April 23 but the government hasn't ruled out an extension.

