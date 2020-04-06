AAP Rugby

Fiji rugby players break quarantine

By AAP Newswire

Semi Kunatani - AAP

1 of 1

Harlequins backrower Semi Kunatani is reportedly one of two Fijian rugby players arrested for failing to self-isolate after returning from overseas.

The other player, also said to be a top professional, has not been named.

The London-based Kunatani was a member of the Fiji sevens team that won gold at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Both players returned to Fiji via Singapore. They were arrested for failing to observe a 14-day quarantine designed to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Fiji has reported 12 cases.

"We strongly condemn the behaviour of these two players and their disregard for lawful instructions to self-isolate themselves," said John O'Connor, chief executive of Fiji rugby.

"Such irresponsible behaviour is totally unacceptable and we support the actions of the police in arresting these two players and any further action taken against them.

"Fiji Rugby will take appropriate disciplinary actions against the professional rugby players, including reporting this highly irresponsible behaviour to their clubs and World Rugby."

Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama highlighted the case of the players during his regular news briefing on Sunday.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Foodshare and SPC continue partnership despite COVID-19 challenges

SPC will continue donating food to Shepparton Foodshare, despite reports earlier this week of some stock running out due to coronavirus panic-buying. SPC chief executive officer Robert Giles said while the company had to balance what was for sale...

Madi Chwasta
News

Big lotto win for Nagambie pensioner

A Nagambie pensioner was twice lucky when he found he’d won more than half-a-million dollars in Saturday night’s TattsLotto draw. Luckily, he was sitting down when he checked his phone’s app on Sunday to find that he’d scooped a division one prize...

John Lewis
News

Woman in her 70s died from COVID-19 at GV Health

A woman in her 70s who was being treated for COVID-19 at Goulburn Valley Health has died. It is believed she recently returned from overseas and had an underlying health condition. The Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said a woman in her...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Waratahs awarded Super W crown

The Super W rugby finals series have been scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic with unbeaten minor premiers NSW declared champions.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Folau payout at risk if RA folds: report

Israel Folau’s big settlement from Rugby Australia will reportedly take a huge hit if the struggling governing body goes under.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Good progress in pay talks: Rugby Aust

Rugby Australia says it has had positive and robust talks with the Rugby Union Players’ Association and made good progress in negotiating a pay deal.

AAP Newswire