Pearce keeping rugby league fans active

At a time when NRL players are being forced to train alone, Newcastle captain Mitchell Pearce has taken to social media to run drills for fans also missing rugby league.

Following the lead of some motivated fellow players, the NSW halfback has invited young footy supporters on Instagram to send through questions or mention skills they would like tips on.

In turn he will run through drills step-by-step, encouraging kids to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Like everyone out there I'm really missing my footy and I'm sure there's a lot of people out there with the same thoughts and going through a lot of hardship," he said.

"I've just got some little ideas. If anyone wants any tips around footy, nutrition or anything to do with drills to muck around with in the backyard, I'm more than happy to help out, so just drop me a message and we'll have some fun."

Already Pearce has broken down passing and kicking skills, and has offered up a pair of boots as a prize for the best video sent in to him.

It comes after Melbourne prop Christian Welch appealed for NRL fans to connect him with senior people in need of cheering up while in self-isolation, offering to call them and check on their mental wellbeing.

The likeable forward encouraged other NRL players to get involved in their community while they wait for the rugby league season to recommence.

