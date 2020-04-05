Greenberg has no plans to quit as NRL boss

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg says he's fully committed to seeing out the game's coronavirus-enforced crisis but admits there could be more than 40 jobs cut at headquarters.

In an interview with the Daily Telegraph published on Sunday, Greenberg also said all NRL 16 clubs are on their own financially with no more bailouts available.

The chief executive has been encouraged to continue in the role after receiving messages of support from club CEOs and chairs, and also former ARL boss John Quayle.

"This is the biggest challenge our game has ever faced," he told the newspaper.

"I'm absolutely fully committed to it and I'm buoyed by the messages of support this week, the phone calls and messages from people in and around the game."

He said while he has been seen to publicly "butt heads" with clubs bosses, their recent feedback has been encouraging.

"I've given an assurance to the commission that we'll roll up the sleeves, work hard and come out the other side," Greenberg said.

He explained every part of the NRL including football, welfare, integrity, admin, development, clubs, states and headquarters will need slash costs.

Greenberg foreshadowed more than 40 people could lose their jobs permanently.

"I think it will be more than that," he said.

"It's a terrible time but I've never been more committed. I've said that to (Australian Rugby League Commission chairman) Peter V'landys."

The NRL chief executive confirmed that, like the players, he will be paid for one more month but then won't be paid again until they return to field.

Greenberg said league expansion isn't off the table but hasn't been a priority given the pandemic.

"It might actually create more revenue for the game. It's a conversation we have to continue. We'll look at all opportunities," he added.