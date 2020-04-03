AAP Rugby

Broncos want NRL support for NRLW players

By AAP Newswire

Reigning NRLW champions Brisbane - AAP

1 of 1

Without an estimated $1.5 million from the NRL to pay female player wages, clubs will struggle to field teams in 2020, an NRLW official says.

Brisbane's NRLW boss Tain Drinkwater believes the time is right for the NRL to consider covering the women's salary cap for this year and beyond while major reconfigurations are being made on the cost structure of rugby league.

As it stands, all four NRLW clubs - Brisbane, St George Illawarra, Warriors and Sydney Roosters - all foot the bill to put teams on the paddock, including player salaries, travel, accommodation and training costs.

However, the entire competition is now in doubt with no guarantee the games will recommence this season.

And while all 16 NRL clubs are struggling under threat from the coronavirus crisis, those with NRLW teams have a greater financial commitment to the sport and the future of the women's game.

"There's a real opportunity now for the NRL to get on the front foot and design a program that recognises equity, and design a program that supports clubs that have a women's team and a men's team that stand side by side," Drinkwater told AAP.

"If the NRL can get ahead of that, in terms of their reputation, in terms of rebuilding the game, it only has an upside for them.

"If they could get out there and verbalise that commitment, you'll find society and community gets behind them more than they currently are."

Drinkwater said the Broncos, who have won the past two titles, are committed to the NRLW although they are also struggling.

It's estimated clubs spend up to $500,000 per season to fund their NRLW teams, and last year the Broncos spent around $200,000 on player payments alone, with contracts worth between $4000 and $10,000.

The competition was due for expansion in 2020 with the season to start in August, which all but doubled the cost for clubs, depending on home games and potential for revenue.

While acknowledging the men's game is the main revenue driver, Drinkwater appeals to the NRL to get creative and consider whether a greater investment in the women's game would reap greater results.

"It's appropriate that we understand the NRL are the key revenue drivers for the game as the game currently stands, but again, that's steeped in history and that's just our fundamental belief that that's the case," she said.

"Why can't that change?

"You've got 50 per cent of a population that is female who have an appetite for women in sport and they typically hold the purse strings for discretionary spend.

"So what are we doing to tap into that population, just from a female sport perspective?

"It's about making sure we're continuing to have those conversations because we've worked so hard to get where we are now, it would be easy to be forgotten."

Latest articles

News

GV Health COVID-19 patient dies

GV Health have confirmed that a person being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital has died.

Shepparton News
News

XPT train which derailed near Wallan exceeded speed limit

A train that derailed near Wallan, killing its driver and pilot, entered a section of track at more than 100km/h, despite a limit of 15km/h. The speed limit for the passing loop had been imposed after the diversion of rail traffic from a main line...

Seymour Telegraph
News

Two arrested for tree felling in Reedy Swamp

After a long wait by concern locals, two people have been arrested for tree felling near Reedy Swamp.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Smart spending before NRL cap cuts: Solly

South Sydney chief executive Blake Solly believes the NRL needs to explore more efficient ways to spend money before dropping the salary cap next season.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRLW on agenda after Jillaroo speaks out

The RLPA has found funds to subsidise the Australian Jillaroos marquee player payments, while the NRL has put the NRLW back on the table for 2020.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Wallaby irked as virus pay cut talks lag

Melbourne Rebels captain Dane Haylett-Petty is growing tired of the protracted coronavirus-related pay cut talks between Rugby Australian and its players.

AAP Newswire