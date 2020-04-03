Waratahs awarded Super W crown

AAP Rugby
Waratahs awarded Super W crownBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
Super W honours have gone the NSW Waratahs' way for a third-straight season after Rugby Australia officially conceded no finals would be played.
The Waratahs finished the regular season in top spot with 19 competition points, four ahead of second-placed Queensland.
The Reds were due to play the Brumbies in a battle to face the Waratahs in the decider, a clash originally delayed until May after COVID-19 brought the competition to a halt.
However RA, its chief medical officer Warren McDonald and all Super W teams agreed that the season could not be completed in the near future and that awarding the title to the undefeated Waratahs was the only option.