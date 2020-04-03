AAP Rugby

Waratahs awarded Super W crown

By AAP Newswire

Waratahs' Super W side celebrates. - AAP



Super W honours have gone the NSW Waratahs' way for a third-straight season after Rugby Australia officially conceded no finals would be played.

The Waratahs finished the regular season in top spot with 19 competition points, four ahead of second-placed Queensland.

The Reds were due to play the Brumbies in a battle to face the Waratahs in the decider, a clash originally delayed until May after COVID-19 brought the competition to a halt.

However RA, its chief medical officer Warren McDonald and all Super W teams agreed that the season could not be completed in the near future and that awarding the title to the undefeated Waratahs was the only option.

