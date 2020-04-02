AAP Rugby

Eddie Jones to coach England at RWC 2023

By AAP Newswire

England head coach Eddie Jones - AAP

1 of 1

Eddie Jones will lead England to the next World Cup after agreeing a contract extension until the end of the tournament in 2023.

The Australian took over in 2015 and will is now set to become the country's longest-serving head coach, eclipsing Sir Clive Woodward with an eight-year stint.

Jones' existing deal was due to expire in 2021 but talks have been ongoing around new terms since England's runners-up finish at last year's World Cup in Japan.

If there were any doubts about the 60-year-old's hunger to commit to going one better next time around, he dismissed it by settling himself a typically bullish goal: being the best of all time.

"I never thought coming here four years ago I would be doing a second four years but the circumstances are right," said Jones.

"I am excited about raising the standards again. We have a great team. We set out four years ago to be the best team in the world and unfortunately we missed that by 80 minutes.

"Now we want to be the team that is remembered as being the greatest team the game has ever seen. It's a big ambition but I believe we are capable of doing it.

"We have players with an enhanced reputation, we have a team that is expected to do well, so it's a great opportunity for us to keep moving forward."

By re-engaging Jones for an additional two years the Rugby Football Union has made a significant move in terms of forward planning, at a time when sport across the globe has run to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Acknowledging the difficult time being faced by many Jones, who last month accepted a 25 per cent pay cut as part of the RFU response, added: "We are all looking forward to a time when we can get back to playing rugby and use the sport as a force for good in bringing people back together."

Jones has won two Six Nations titles - including the 2016 Grand Slam - and his side top the 2020 edition's standings on points difference with one match against Italy as yet unplayed.

"The progress shown by England since 2015 has been indisputable and having fielded the youngest-ever team to play in a World Cup final, we know even more growth is possible," said RFU CEO Bill Sweeney.

Latest articles

National

More Kimberley restriction as virus spikes

More access restrictions are being placed on WA’s Kimberley, where COVID-19 cases are up and the large indigenous population is vulnerable to community spread.

AAP Newswire
National

Manslaughter-accused bailed over COVID-19

A teenager accused over the bashing death of a man with brittle bone disease in Victoria is being released from custody on bail because of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Wharfies union warns of unsafe ships in NT

The Maritime Union has warned that three ships due in Darwin this weekend are in breach of quarantine rules but the NT government says crew will be screened.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRLW on agenda after Jillaroo speaks out

The RLPA has found funds to subsidise the Australian Jillaroos marquee player payments, while the NRL has put the NRLW back on the table for 2020.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Wallaby Mitchell’s ‘grim’ pay predictions

Former Wallaby-turned commentator Drew Mitchell has had plenty of time to assess the current state of rugby as he waits to resume his career in New York.

AAP Newswire