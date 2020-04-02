AAP Rugby

NRL and players reach pay deal

By AAP Newswire

National Rugby CEO Todd Greenberg - AAP

The NRL and its players have finally reached an agreement on pay during the coronavirus, with the game's stars to forego five months' worth of pay.

Players will receive a combined $24.6 million for the remainder of the NRL year, equating to two more months of pay on contracts that would usually last until October 31.

"I know it hasn't been easy and I thank the RLPA and the playing group for their maturity, professionalism and diligence in helping us reach this solution," NRL boss Todd Greenberg said.

