Workhorse Bellamy bored without NRL

Workhorse Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy admits he's bored without the daily routine of rugby league that has dominated much of his life.

Head coach at the Storm since 2003, Bellamy has been trying to busy himself while the NRL competition is shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bellamy, who is usually at first at the club gym and then on deck at Melbourne headquarters, said it hadn't been easy.

"I'm finding it a bit boring to be quite honest but I'm sticking to the rules," Bellamy said.

"I'm doing a little bit of training and going for a walk and getting a coffee in the afternoon but other than that I'm inside."

He joked that one positive was the lack of Melbourne traffic.

Bellamy said he'd spent his downtime reviewing the two rounds of the NRL that had been played - ensuring the Storm was well prepared for whenever competition resumed.

"I've been doing a bit of footy stuff - spent a bit of time watching the other teams and I'm sure other coaches are doing the same.

"I find it a whole heap different to what I'm usually doing."

Bellamy said he hadn't spoken to many of his players since they were sent off on four weeks' leave, with some heading to Queensland and others to New Zealand, but planned to contact them next week to check on their physical and mental health.

"I will try and ring all of them - five or six players a day - and see how they're going with their training programs and anything else they might need during this time," he said.

"But the big thing for them during this time is to get into a routine and hopefully stick to it."

Bellamy, chief executive Dave Dongahy, and the Storm football department announced last week they would take a 50 per cent pay cut to help the NRL club survive.

