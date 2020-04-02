Storm’s Welch checking on aging NRL fans

5370537724001

Melbourne Storm Origin forward Christian Welch is trying to lift the spirits of isolated older people by phoning to check on their welfare during the coronavirus pandemic - and he's hoping to get other NRL players on board.

The likeable prop, who has his sights set on being an NRL club chief executive after his playing days are over, says he recognised that while many younger people could connect through social media, there are older members of the community who cannot.