Scrap plan for NRL mini pre-season: Daley

Rugby league great Laurie Daley believes a mini pre-season should be scrapped, saying players should be "ready to go" as soon as the NRL is given the green light for a return.

But NSW star Damien Cook wasn't so sure, admitting not every player would be following their training programs to the letter in self isolation and would need a month to prepare.

Daley said he initially thought players would need four weeks to get back to peak fitness after the coronavirus shutdown but was now convinced players should hit the ground running to make up for lost time.

He also believed the NRL should introduce unlimited interchanges and extended squads for the first few rounds after the re-start.

"I first thought they would need a month (mini pre-season) but now it is when the flag drops - you need to be ready to go," he told Sky Sports Radio.

"If that means allowing 20 man squads for the first couple of weeks or unlimited interchanges we need to do it.

"I just think we can't afford to waste any time once we get that green light to play."

But South Sydney star Cook still believed a four week mini pre-season would be required.

"Speaking on behalf of the boys 90 per cent of the boys would be staying on top of that (fitness)," he told Sky Sports Radio.

"That's probably why they want that four week program in there to make sure everyone is back up to speed with everything just in case some people haven't been keeping in touch with their strength and fitness.

"It's a hard one.

"An extended bench is definitely an option but I wouldn't go with unlimited interchange because I wouldn't want (North Queensland giant Jason) Taumalolo having 10 minutes then coming at me - you have to help out the little blokes."

But Cook said he would keep an open mind on any move that got the competition back sooner rather than later.

Even Brisbane great Chris Johns' plan that has reportedly been forwarded to NRL bosses that all 16 teams be relocated to Tangalooma Island Resort, on Queensland's Moreton Island and ferried back to play games at Suncorp Stadium, Redcliffe Stadium and Gold Coast's Cbus Super Stadium.

"I think all the players will be all for it, it's an interesting idea," Cook said.

"I am still very hopeful we will get back on the field at some stage, whether it is July-August.

"I definitely can't see us not paying again this year.

"If we didn't, I can't get my head around that just yet."