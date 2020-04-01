AAP Rugby

Cop the pay cut, says NRL players’ rep

By AAP Newswire

Joel Thompson - AAP

1 of 1

Rugby League Players Association director Joel Thompson has called for NRL stars to stop crying over "spilt milk" and accept their pay cuts for the greater good of the game.

While he understands where Joey Leilua is coming from after the Wests Tigers centre questioned perceived inequalities in the financial sacrifices between players and the league's powerbrokers, Thompson says his peers across the competition need to see the bigger picture.

"(If) we take a pay cut, we take a pay cut. That's the reality of it. As players, we're going to be moved on. There's going to be a new crop of players that are going to come in," Thompson told Fox League Life.

"We're going to be forgotten about and it's about keeping rugby league alive.

"It's a game that's given me everything. I watched it as a young kid. Those tough nights at home, I'd be home watching football.

"It would be everything for me. It was an escape for me and seeing people attack it when it's on its knees, I can't cop it sometimes."

Leilua vented his frustrations on Wednesday afternoon.

"All I'm reading is the NRL (officials) are getting a 25 per cent cut and all the players are getting a 72 per cent cut," he said.

"All they want is a fair share. Just get the same amount. A 50 per cent difference between the players and the NRL, that is a big difference ... we're the product, the players who go on the field every week and entertain the crowds.

"If they don't want to give us that, I don't think there will be players."

Barely an hour later, NRL chief Todd Greenberg announced he'd accept the same reduction as the players during the coronavirus suspension.

Not that Thompson necessarily agreed that Greenberg, ARLC chairman Peter V'landys or RLPA boss Clint Newton deserved such salary slashes.

"They're still working. When we're at home here, doing our little work-outs, we're not actually on the field," Thompson said.

"For us to get paid out, we need to be out there playing games and entertaining people. That's part of our job.

"They're probably doing 12, 14 hour days. Who knows what they're doing.

"Peter V'landys, I've got trust in him and the people in RLPA. We've got Clint in there and people who are working extremely hard, a lot of hours, a lot of time working out a solution to move forward and I'm behind it all.

"There's a lot of conversations. I don't think it's happened previously where there's been a lot of transparency.

"They've just been open to everything. They're going to show their books.

"They just want to make decisions that's going to be best for the players and also the game and we've got to understand that."

Latest articles

World

Putin works remotely after virus contact

Russian President Vladimir Putin is working remotely and holding a government meeting by video conference after meeting a doctor now diagnosed with coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

China reports 36 new virus cases

China has started to report asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
World

Cauliflower costs have Kiwis up in arms

Complaints that cauliflowers are costing as much as $NZ13 each during New Zealand’s shutdown are being investigated by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL sponsors could “walk away in droves”

NRL clubs are fighting to keep giving their sponsors exposure as a leading sports lawyer warned they could walk away en masse during the coronavirus shutdown.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRLW on agenda after Jillaroo speaks out

The RLPA has found funds to subsidise the Australian Jillaroos marquee player payments, while the NRL has put the NRLW back on the table for 2020.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire