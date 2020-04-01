AAP Rugby

Bulldogs sacked by NRL over sex scandal

By AAP Newswire

Jayden Okunbor - AAP

1 of 1

Disgraced Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have been deregistered by the NRL after it was revealed the pair had sex with teenage schoolgirls on a team trip to Port Macquarie in February.

Okunbor, 23, and Harawira-Naera, 24, were accused of contacting the girls on social media and inviting them to the team hotel for consensual sex after earlier visiting a high school for a promotional NRL visit.

Their behaviour was labelled 'inexcusable' in statements released by the NRL and the Bulldogs on Wednesday afternoon, with the club saying they supported the game's decision to cancel their contracts.

"The behaviour of both players was inexcusable and a very serious breach of the code of conduct,'" said NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg.

"The game will not tolerate such conduct and as such both players have had their registrations cancelled.

"This decision should send a very clear message to all players of our stance on such behaviour."

The pair were not under police investigation as both girls were above the legal age of consent.

The news broke before the Bulldogs' round one clash with Parramatta and both were stood down immediately, however the club is believed to have lost $2 million in sponsorship due to the scandal.

Okunbor and Harawira-Naera had until March 24 to show cause why they should not be punished for serious breaches of the NRL's code of conduct, however, headlines have since been dominated by the coronavirus shutdown.

In a joint statement penned by chair Lynne Anderson, chief executive Andrew Hill and coach Dean Pay, the Bulldogs said the pair showed a lack of respect and there is no excuse for abusing the privileged status the NRL affords players.

"The conduct of the two players, on the eve of our final trial match, demonstrated an unacceptable lack of respect for their teammates, their coach and club officials, our hosts in Port Macquarie and fans of the game everywhere," the statement read.

"An important part of the role of being a professional rugby league player is to promote the game and act as an ambassador for your club and the code.

"There can be no tolerance for any abuse of the privileged status the game affords its leading players.

"The consequences of this matter have been serious and far-reaching and protecting the welfare of the young women involved has been a priority for us since we were first alerted to this issue.

"They have, unfortunately, been the victims of some distasteful social media attacks which are not called for and need to stop.

"We have been in regular contact with them, their families and their school and we will continue to offer ongoing support moving forward."

The Bulldogs and the NRL said they were offering welfare support to both Harawira-Naera and Okunbor.

Latest articles

Sport

Racing | Future of Fifty Stars up in the air after suspected injury

“It’s all a bit of a mystery as X-rays on the knees have come back all-clear,” Hayes told Racenet

Tyler Maher
Sport

Councils offer support to clubs battling coronavirus financial impact

 District councils are getting behind the region’s sporting clubs as the coronavirus crisis threatens to badly damage them financially. As clubs begin to forecast what financial impact missing matches — or even an entire season &mdash...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Little Aths | Finishing touches to facility almost complete

The “icing on the cake” of the upgrades to McEwen Reserve’s athletics facility is almost complete. Shepparton Little Athletics Centre president Aileen Zanelli was excited for the long and triple jump component of the refurbishment to be completed...

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL sponsors could “walk away in droves”

NRL clubs are fighting to keep giving their sponsors exposure as a leading sports lawyer warned they could walk away en masse during the coronavirus shutdown.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRLW on agenda after Jillaroo speaks out

The RLPA has found funds to subsidise the Australian Jillaroos marquee player payments, while the NRL has put the NRLW back on the table for 2020.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire