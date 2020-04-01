AAP Rugby

Roosters coach backs top-8 NRL 2020 finals

By AAP Newswire

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson - AAP

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson admits a best-of-three NRL grand final series in 2020 would be a significant financial boost.

However, he says the NRL needs to support the entire competition with a full finals schedule should the game return his year.

The Australian Rugby League Commission is reportedly exploring a best-of-three decider at the end of the year, which would inject an estimated $28 million into the cash-strapped code for just one additional game.

It would include playing the second game of the series at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, and is based on a September 1 start date for the league's resumption after the coronavirus-enforced suspension.

On Wednesday, three-times premiership-winning coach Robinson said while an extended grand final match-up would benefit the two teams involved, the NRL needs to ensure a full finals series to benefit more clubs.

"Best of three... I'd say we'll be strapped for time," Robinson told SEN Radio.

"I would be giving the opportunity, if it's a shortened competition, for the top eight and for teams to get the opportunity to play finals footy, to get finals coffers filled for more clubs.

"I think (the grand final series) would really benefit the AFL or the NRL and also the two teams, but we need to support the whole competition.

"I think the more finals games we play, making sure we play a top eight, would make sure we get as many teams more financial as possible by the end of the year."

The proposal was presented to ARLC chairman Peter V'landys by former New Zealand Test forward Dean Lonergan and Brisbane Bombers director Nick Livermore.

Under the proposal, the first grand final would be played on December 20 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the second at Suncorp Stadium on Boxing Day, and the third in either Townsville or Sydney on New Years Day.

It was submitted for consideration to the NRL's new innovation committee, headed by rugby league legend Wayne Pearce.

The committee has been tasked with generating ideas to fill a 20-week competition should the NRL be cleared to return this season.

Other ideas up for consideration are a representative weekend, moving all 16 teams to a central location in a Magic Round style of competition and a wildcard weekend.

