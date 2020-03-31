AAP Rugby

Lions’ tour of S.Africa in Olympics clash

By AAP Newswire

The British and Irish Lions - AAP

1 of 1

The British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa in July 2021 will not be shifted despite a direct overlap with the new dates for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Olympics have been pushed back a year due to the global coronavirus pandemic and will now start on July 23, 2021, the day before the first of three tests on consecutive weekends between the Lions and world champions Springboks.

"The priority right now has to be the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic," Ben Calveley, British & Irish Lions Managing Director, told Reuters on Monday.

"We are determined to play our part in what will be an extraordinary summer of sport. There should not be any direct clashes with Lions matches and Olympic events given the time difference between South Africa and Tokyo, so fans should not miss out on any action.

"We are expecting a fantastic series against the world champions."

The clash in dates will narrow the options for the Springbok Sevens side that will compete in Japan, with the likes of wing Cheslin Kolbe, who won bronze in Rio de Janeiro four years ago, otherwise occupied with the 15-man game.

Other players such as loose forward Kwagga Smith and centre Ruhan Nel, who might have hoped to make both teams, will now have to make a choice.

The decision to stick to the dates of the Lions tour, which starts on July 3 with the first of five matches against provincial and invitational sides before the opening test on July 24, at least brings some welcome certainty to arguably the biggest rugby attraction outside of the World Cup.

The World Rugby calendar has many question marks remaining though, with the 2020 Six Nations yet to be completed and the July internationals for this year under threat and likely to be scrapped.

Latest articles

Ernesto's Manifesto

Nine Coronas!!

Two weeks ago a friend of mine who is a well respected and now, retired GP explained to me how immunity from a virus is gained. Exposure to a mild form of the virus allows the body to develop antibodies that in turn fight the more virulent forms of...

Belligerent Bruce
Ernesto's Manifesto

Grand Theft Water!

https://www. michaelwest. com. au/barnaby-joyce-angus-taylor-australia-and-the-caribbean/

Belligerent Bruce
Ernesto's Manifesto

Zero Credibility!

The regular articles in the “Shepparton News” featuring interviews with community leaders about their views on climate change have in the main been informative and interesting, but the latest one on February 4th which features National Party MP...

Belligerent Bruce

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

NRL sponsors could “walk away in droves”

NRL clubs are fighting to keep giving their sponsors exposure as a leading sports lawyer warned they could walk away en masse during the coronavirus shutdown.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors players donate to office staff

Warriors players are showing their support by donating their own money to the NRL club’s office staff who face a bleak future while the competition is on hold.

AAP Newswire