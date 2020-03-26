AAP Rugby

Warriors players donate to office staff

By AAP Newswire

Warriors players are dipping into their own pockets to help office staff at the NRL club while the competition is shut down.

The Warriors players already did their part in trying to save the NRL season by remaining in Australia for the opening rounds amid the coronavirus pandemic and have again shown their big hearts.

According to stuff.co.nz the leadership group at the club decided on Wednesday that they would donate their own money to fellow club employees.

Warriors halfback Blake Green said the club's senior players wanted to show their support for the office staff, many who have young families.

"We've got a players' fund that we put money into every month and that pays for us to go to a team lunch, or a team activity," Green told Stuff.

"We decided that we'd make a bigger contribution into that pool this month and offer that money to the club.

"The amount of money isn't going to match what's lost, but it's more the message behind it, that we're in this together."

Green said he and other players in the leadership group, who are all in isolation after returning from Australia, discussed what they could do to support the club' 70 staff.

"We saw at the beginning of the week that a few other clubs had made the decision to put their footy staff on leave without pay," Green said.

"I rang Roger (Tuivasa-Sheck), Tohu (Harris) and Adam (Blair) and suggested it.

"At the moment we face a lot of uncertainty as well and there's a big chance that this month is our last pay as well until the game resumes.

"But while we've still got the chance to provide some assistance to our footy club, we need to show our staff that we care and support them."

