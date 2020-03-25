Munster races to beat Qld border closure

By rights, Cameron Munster should be welcomed into Queensland with open arms after his distinguished State of Origin service.

Yet the Melbourne playmaker admitted he is cutting it fine to get across the Tweed River before the Queensland border closes down at midnight on Wednesday as the state bids to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Munster made the bold decision to drive 1,800km from the Victorian capital to the Sunshine Coast in order spend time with family after the NRL made the unprecedented call to postpone the season due to the pandemic.

While Munster initially thought he had given himself enough time to cruise into Queensland before the state locked down at midnight, the Storm playmaker admitted he was having some anxious moments.

"Fingers crossed they let me in," Munster told Fox League on Wednesday night.

"I left yesterday at 2.30pm in Melbourne, got into Sydney about 12.30am. I stayed at a friend's place and got started again at 9.30am in the morning - I am still driving."

And even if Munster makes the midnight cut-off, the star of seven Origins for the Maroons admitted he did not know how long he would be stuck in Queensland as the NRL sweats on its future.

"I am not entirely sure what is next," he said. "Obviously the majority of NRL teams have been given four weeks off, with a two-week cooling off period when the boys come back and get into that mini pre-season.

"But at the moment I could be staying there (Queensland) for a good four or five weeks.

"However, there's no better time to spend with family. It's not ideal but you have to do what you have to do.

"I feel for all the people who are really doing it tough at the moment around the world (during the pandemic).

"It's an uncertain time and so with no footy my girlfriend and I decided we'd pack the car up with the dog and head back up to Queensland to be closer to family.

"We wanted to make it across the border prior to the 14-day isolation period so that's why we decided to leave Melbourne when we did."