Dragons’ Graham hopes career isn’t over

After more than 400 games, St George Illawarra enforcer James Graham hopes NRL fans haven't finally seen the last of him due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Off contract in 2020, the England forward admitted he feared he may have played his last game after the league made the unprecedented call to postpone the season amid the health crisis following two rounds.

"I hope not," he told Fox Sports' NRL 360.

"Obviously no one really knows what time frame (the NRL has shut down) at the moment and what the future holds.

"I certainly hope that wouldn't be the case and I guess my first instinct in answering that question I'd prefer it not to be."

The popular Dragons bruiser at first tried to make light of the NRL postponement.

"Self-isolation won't be too bad. I'll now know what my wife does every day," he laughed.

And asked about his initial reaction about the unprecedented postponement, Graham said: "Who's house are we going to drink at? But maturity kicked in and we realised that we need to follow the government advice."

However Graham admitted the coronavirus crisis had put things in perspective.

"It's only been a day (since the NRL postponement) but I've had plenty of time to think about this," he said.

"I'm very empathetic towards the people around the world that are struggling at the minute and it's put a lot of perspective on stuff.

"I was talking to my nan the other day in England to see how she was.

"She's 90 now and she was quick to turn the conversation to a time where she was evacuated from Liverpool (during World War II).

"Being a parent myself, just thinking about what that would've been like and we're fortunate enough that the likelihood of this affecting kids is pretty minimal."

