AAP Rugby

Storm’s Queensland players heading home

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy. - AAP

1 of 1

While a dozen of Melbourne's Queensland players are heading home, coach Craig Bellamy expects that when they return the Storm will hit the ground running.

With the NRL competition on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bellamy gave players the option to return to their home states, with Queensland players needing to arrive by midnight Wednesday or face self-quarantine for 14 days.

Many made a beeline to the airport on Tuesday after being given the news of the month-long break in team training.

"We're encouraging our guys if they can to go and spend a bit of time with their families," Bellamy said.

"This is a lot bigger than rugby league and we don't know what's around the corner but we want them to spend time with their families and take a load off."

He said players felt down about the postponement of the season, given the amount of work they'd put into their year.

But he added they all sympathised with the many people who had been affected either by the illness directly or by losing their livelihood.

Bellamy says the players weren't given strict training routines but he believes the Storm's famously gruelling pre-season, which has already reaped two wins from the two rounds before shutdown, will hold them in good stead when they get back to business.

"The important thing is to keep a bit of routine," Bellamy said.

"We expect them to do a little bit of work but it's going to be hard for them to be motivated because they don't know when they're going to be playing or if they're going to be playing at all.

"But it was a particularly good pre-season and it was a tough pre-season and most of our guys got through it really well.

"They've done a lot of the hard work so it's just a bit of maintaining now and we'll hopefully know in a month's time when we're playing and we can go from there."

Bellamy said he was open to relocating the competition to a single venue in a bid to restart it but was concerned for the safety of the families of players should crime rise in the wake of the pandemic.

"We are all open to anything at the moment and in theory that would work OK.

"But players leaving their families behind makes them more vulnerable so I'm not sure that's ideal."

Latest articles

National

Bikie gets more jail time for guard attack

A bikie who assaulted a West Australian prison guard, causing him significant injuries, has been sentenced to more than two years in jail.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW introduces emergency COVID-19 bill

Police could arrest people suspected of breaching COVID-19 public health orders under an emergency NSW bill which has some “extraordinary” amendments.

AAP Newswire
National

Corporation offers retailers rent relief

Retailers in Brisbane’s South Bank Parklands are being offered rent relief to stem the impact of the economic downturn from the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Raiders beat Warriors in NRL on Gold Coast

Canberra have held out a gutsy Warriors outfit, scoring four tries to one in a 20-6 NRL win at an empty Cbus Super Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Meninga not consulted on Roos tour axing

Australia coach Mal Meninga has not been consulted over the potential cancellation of the Kangaroos Tour at the ARLC meeting on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Tigers, Storm finalise NRL swap deal

Melbourne and Wests Tigers have finalised a historic NRL swap deal for players Harry Grant and Paul Momirovski.

AAP Newswire