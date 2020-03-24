Greenberg’s NRL job safe for now: V’landys

ARL Commission boss Peter V'landys says Todd Greenberg's job as NRL CEO is safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two weeks after speculation was rife that Greenberg's future was up in the air, V'landys said the governing body would need all hands on deck as it deals with the first postponement in the league's history.

Asked by Nine Network if Greenberg's job was safe for now, V'landys said: "Absolutely.

"Todd's done a great job in very hard times, as has all the executive team here.

"They've done countless hours and I can't thank them enough for all their efforts, because we've got a hard road ahead and we're going to need everyone at the wheel."

Greenberg's future appeared uncertain after a February deadline to activate a two-year extension clause in his contract passed with no resolution.

The ARLC then reportedly set up a sub committee featuring commissioners Wayne Pearce and Gary Weiss to discuss CEO options.

However, Greenberg's position is locked in for now as the game deals with the NRL shutdown, albeit on less pay, with speculation some clubs may not survive the pandemic.

It is believed the NRL will lose $13 million in broadcast revenue, paid in monthly instalments, for every round missed

"I don't think there's any other alternative (to cut pay). We're not getting the revenues in and when you don't get the revenues in, you can't pay the expenses," V'landys said.

"We have to use our funds as wide as we can and everyone's going to take a cut, the executive management here, the commission, the players, the clubs

"Everyone's got to have a share of the cuts and that's what we're discussing today.

"These are some very important decisions in the next two or three days."