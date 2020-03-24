AAP Rugby

NRL faces pre-season before resumption

By AAP Newswire

NRL Chief Executive Officer Todd Greenberg - AAP

1 of 1

The NRL will have to insert another pre-season before the resumption of the 2020 premiership in a bid to allow players to be ready to return to the field.

NRL officials have not listed a return-to-play date for the league, as they look to try and find ways to restart the competition.

But whatever options they come up with, it's unlikely the competition will be able to start without at least some warning.

Players have been told to return to training from Tuesday, and will remain away from their clubs indefinitely.

Players usually have at least a three-month pre-season before play, and while preparations won't need to be that long at least some notice will be given.

"If the players go into a break right now, we're going to have to have a mini pre-season," NRL boss Todd Greenberg told Nine's 100% Footy.

"We're going to have to work on that with the RLPA and all our clubs."

Greenberg also said it was impossible to know when the game would be able to resume, with the sport only set to come back on the advice of a pandemic expert.

Players had remained in training until just before the decision to suspend the competition, but clubs were also unsure on Monday night how they could manage their players' fitness.

"I have spoken to our high performance manager, but it's very hard to plan for anything unforeseen going forward," Canberra coach Ricky Stuart told Fox League's NRL360.

"It's very hard to plan for anything not knowing the length of the delay going forward, and how many weeks or months.

"It's something now that will go into discussion with my staff. And hopefully having more understanding tomorrow on how much time they look like having."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton’s buses are running as normal with extra cleaning

Shepparton’s buses are operating, business as usual - but with a new cleaning protocol - amid the coronavirus outbreak. Shepparton Dyson driver Tony Johnston said drivers had been instructed to clean the bus at least four times a day with...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Raiders beat Warriors in NRL on Gold Coast

Canberra have held out a gutsy Warriors outfit, scoring four tries to one in a 20-6 NRL win at an empty Cbus Super Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Meninga not consulted on Roos tour axing

Australia coach Mal Meninga has not been consulted over the potential cancellation of the Kangaroos Tour at the ARLC meeting on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Tigers, Storm finalise NRL swap deal

Melbourne and Wests Tigers have finalised a historic NRL swap deal for players Harry Grant and Paul Momirovski.

AAP Newswire