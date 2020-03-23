AAP Rugby

Brett backs brother Josh to fit in

By AAP Newswire

Josh Morris of the Sydney Roosters - AAP

1 of 1

Brett Morris says history shows his twin brother Josh can make a seamless transition to the Sydney Roosters' back line when he runs out for the NRL club on Friday night.

Josh arrived at Roosters headquarters for the first time on Monday morning, just 36 hours after playing his last game for Cronulla before a pre-arranged mid-season switch.

The Roosters will head into Friday night's clash with South Sydney without a win in their first two games but are far from panicking.

What they do know though is that Josh Morris can make a difference.

The star centre will come into the side on the left, allowing Brett to return to his usual position on the right wing outside Joseph Manu.

And Brett had no concern about his brother's ability to fit right in despite only having just four days to get used to combinations.

"Josh being Josh, he is a very smart footballer. He understands defences and attacks and the way certain teams play," Brett said.

"Obviously playing against the Roosters in the past he has probably checked out how we play already.

"He is a very quick learner. He has been in rep sides before where you only have a week to prepare and then you're into the game.

"It's not unusual for him and I'm sure with his rugby league knowledge and brain he will pick things up pretty quickly here."

The Morris twins had thought they played their last game together when they were forced out of Canterbury in 2018 due to salary cap reasons, barring the slight chance of being reunited in bush footy.

But they know it must be business as usual this weekend.

The Roosters' 0-2 start makes them the first defending premiers to have such a record since Manly in 2009.

However, they are confident no real changes need to be made, given both their losses have been tight and the bulk of their side won the past two grand finals.

Boyd Cordner is also expected back this week, meaning they will be at full strength with everyone back in their regular playing position.

"Obviously Boydy being back this week as well is a rock on that left side," Brett said.

"He's our leader and everyone goes off the back of him.

"Having Josh there as well, an experienced left centre, it adds value to the side.

"You can go back and work on your game and the position you have been familiar with for a long time."

Latest articles

News

Trapped in Peru: Kialla West couple in COVID-19 hotel lockdown

When Kialla West couple David and Sally Cole began planning their South America trip 18 months ago, they had two goals to tick off the bucket list: scale Machu Picchu and cruise around the cape. A total lockdown in their Peruvian hotel – with...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Rugby

Raiders beat Warriors in NRL on Gold Coast

Canberra have held out a gutsy Warriors outfit, scoring four tries to one in a 20-6 NRL win at an empty Cbus Super Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Meninga not consulted on Roos tour axing

Australia coach Mal Meninga has not been consulted over the potential cancellation of the Kangaroos Tour at the ARLC meeting on Thursday.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Tigers, Storm finalise NRL swap deal

Melbourne and Wests Tigers have finalised a historic NRL swap deal for players Harry Grant and Paul Momirovski.

AAP Newswire