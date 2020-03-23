Knights’ Ponga facing two-game NRL ban

AAP Rugby

Newcastle star Kalyn Ponga is facing a maximum two-game NRL ban for his shoulder charge Corey Thompson in the Knights win over the Wests Tigers.

Ponga was on Monday stung with a grade-one charge for his 72nd-minute hit, but can accept a one-match suspension if he takes the early guilty plea.

Parramatta forward Nathan Brown is also looking at being ruled out for two games at most for his shot on Gold Coast centre Dale Copley.

Brown was hit with a grade-two dangerous contact charge, which would normally attract a one-match ban if he entered an early guilty plea.

However, loading from a previous non-similar offence, as well as 42 carry-over points, would mean Brown would miss two games even with the early plea.

In other judiciary news, Titans forward Moeaki Fotuaika is facing a one-game suspension for making dangerous contact with Eels halfback Mitchell Moses.

Fotuaika was only slapped with a grade-one charge, however, loading from a previous offence means he too will be sidelined for one game with an early plea.

Wests Tigers second-rower Luciano Leilua also landed in hot water for his elbow on Ponga but can escape a ban with an early guilty plea.

